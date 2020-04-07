With a decline in non-coronavirus services to patients, some employees at OSF HealthCare properties will be furloughed or required to take paid time off, the medical organization said Tuesday afternoon.

Top executives there will also take salary reductions of between 5% and 10%, OSF said in a news release.

"Inpatient services, surgeries, clinic and OSF Urgo volumes have decreased significantly over the last three weeks as non-essential services have been shut down and our communities are staying home to reduce the spread of the virus," the statement read in part. "Our revenue has dropped substantially over that same time period."

Those who will be required to take time off include "non-patient-facing" employees. Those who will be furloughed without pay will be able to apply for enhanced unemployment benefits and will also keep their health insurance and other benefits, OSF stated.

“It is important for the communities OSF has been called to serve for more than 142 years that we stabilize our financial position and protect our culture so we can continue to serve those communities, and our Mission Partners and their families in Illinois and Michigan,” said Mike Allen, the chief financial officer of OSF HealthCare, in a prepared statement. “Our priority remains equipping our frontlines with the resources they need to ensure the continuation of essential care, while protecting those providing that care.”

The organization is also working to fill additional roles in its digital response groups, and noted the program is open to non-clinical staff as well.

It has also moved some employees on a volunteer basis to hot spots with more COVID-19 cases, including to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Cook County.

"Every health system in the country is experiencing the same sorts of downturns in revenue that we are. ... We're all having to take measures to secure our financial stability during this time of crisis," Allen said in a video posted by OSF.