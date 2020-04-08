PEORIA — A man was transported to a hospital following a one-vehicle accident Tuesday night on the West Bluff, authorities stated.

About 6 p.m., Peoria firefighters responded to the 800 block of North Western Avenue, where they found a midsize sport-utility vehicle on its driver side in the northbound lane.

Inside was an unconscious man, according to the fire department. Crews accessed him through the rear door.

Once firefighters and paramedics provided advanced life support, the man regained consciousness. With help, he exited the rear of the vehicle.

The victim was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center. His condition was unavailable.

Nobody else was in the vehicle, according to the fire department. The accident happened near the Western Avenue-Main Street intersection.