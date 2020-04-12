On Jan. 1, 2020, I shopped at the Dollar Tree in Morton, IL. As I finished my shopping and went to the check out lane to pay for my purchases, this lovely lady placed her hand over my hand that held my money to pay for the transaction and said she was paying for my purchase. I, of course, thanked her, but I wanted to let her know what a special thing that was to do and I am in hopes as I pay this forward that I will make someone as happy and surprised as she made me. This reason for the delay in contact with the Peoria Journal Star, is that in about a week I became ill and had a few days hospital stay, then recovering at home and then the confinements of this horrible virus came upon us. To sum this up, I truly want to say bless your heart for blessing mine.

P.F.

Mackinaw

