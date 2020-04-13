MACOMB -- A woman in her 20s became the second reported case of coronavirus disease in McDonough County.

Meanwhile, Bureau County registered its sixth case.

The McDonough County Health Department announced the positive COVID-19 test Monday. She is in isolation at home.

The patient did not report any significant travel, the health department reported.

Late last week, the first coronavirus case in McDonough County was reported.

In Bureau County, the sixth patient is a man in his 50s. He is recovering at home, according to the health department that covers Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties.

Late last month, that department reported the only Marshall County case so far. No positive tests have been reported in Putnam County.