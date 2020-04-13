Good morning, troops. It’s Monday, April 13.

Nick in the Morning hopes nobody got used to the rather warm temperatures we had the early part of last week. Because we won’t be seeing them again this week.

In fact, it looks like we’ll be seeing sub-freezing temps. Along with the form of precipitation that often accompanies them, the form that should dare not speak its name in April.

First, the cold.

Overnight lows Monday and Tuesday are likely to be in the high 20s, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln. Highs are expected in the mid-40s.

But Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of snow.

Chances of rain and snow are expected to persist in the early daylight hours Wednesday. More snow is likely early Thursday and early Friday.

As of Monday morning, the Weather Service wasn’t forecasting possible accumulation totals. We trust it won’t be as much as what was received Easter Sunday in Minnesota. Almost 8 inches of snow hit parts of that state.

But snow and cold in April isn’t exactly unique around Peoria.

Most of this area usually sees its last freeze around mid-April, according to the Weather Service. A hard freeze -- defined as low temperatures of 28 or colder -- still is possible during the early part of the month.

The low for Monday night is forecast to be 27 degrees.

Lest anybody forget, 5 inches of snow fell in April 2019 in Peoria, as measured at the city’s international airport. That made last April the seventh-snowiest in recorded history in Peoria.

No. 1 was April 1982, when 13.4 inches fell, according to Weather Service records.

All this might be hard to take after the mercury rose to 80 degrees last week, along with recent heavy storms that included copious hail.

Speaking of which, another storm system Saturday night dumped more significant hail in far-western Illinois. Hail 1 inch in diameter was reported in LaHarpe, in far-northeast Hancock County, per the Weather Service.

As for Monday, most of the area was to be under a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Gusty, northwest winds of up to 50 mph were expected.

Combine all this with the coronavirus pandemic and we wouldn’t be surprised of a plague of locusts was on tap for next week.

Meanwhile, sit back, relax and enjoy the song not heard on the way to work, the result of a random YouTube search. (It’s been such a long time since we went more than 3 miles from our house.)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>