LaSalle County announced it has 23 reported cases of the disease coronavirus causes.

Meanwhile, McDonough County’s number of COVID-19 positive tests rose to three.

The most recent LaSalle County patient is a man in his 50s. He is recovering in isolation, the LaSalle County Health Department stated Tuesday.

A total of eight COVID-19 patients in the county has recovered.

Most of the LaSalle County cases have originated at Sheridan Correctional Center. The state facility located in the far-northeast part of the county is responsible for 14 positive tests -- 10 among prisoners and four among staff, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The latest McDonough County patient, reported late Monday, is a woman in her 60s. She is recovering at home, per the McDonough County Health Department.

Hancock County reported its second positive case earlier this week, a person in their 70s who was in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient.

A pair of additional positive tests also was reported in Henry County. It has a total of 25. No details were available.