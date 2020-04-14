PEORIA Advanced Technology Services has taken on a new line of work during the pandemic production of personal protective equipment for OSF HealthCare.

The Peoria based supplier of industrial equipment maintenance and repair has brought nine people off furlough to produce 15,000 plastic face shields for healthcare workers in OSF’s 14 hospitals.

"We’ve never made anything like this before," said Tyler Budde, an engineer with ATS, during a phone interview Tuesday morning. "We are a distributor of some PPE for factories, but nothing really for the medical field at all."

OSF HealthCare approached ATS when the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting their supplies of personal protective equipment. At first ATS sourced face shields used in industrial settings, but they proved to be too heavy for use in hospitals, said Holly Mosack, director of communications for ATS.

"So Tyler and some other engineers redesigned and made face shields that were actually able to use in the hospital setting, and not just one-time use, but they can use them multiple times, so it was an improvement over what OSF already had," she said.

The shields ATS designed are made from materials that can be easily disinfected.

"We wanted to give them an option that still had the same function as the original ones, but was able to be cleaned and disinfected in between each patient… It potentially can be reused thousands of times," said Budde. "We took our knowledge of things we’ve acquired over the last 30-plus years in factory maintenance and created something for the medical field that would allow them to not live in such a throw away world as they typically do."

Once the prototype was approved, workers at ATS quickly produced 500 shields which were delivered early last week. ATS recently got in more materials and have been making about 1,000 shields a day at the Peoria facility.

Materials have been a bit difficult to get since demand is up, said Budde. And since they ordered in bulk, they had to go directly to the manufacturer for some items.

"They ramped up their production to meet our needs," said Budde. "We ended up buying almost seven miles of the Velcro."

