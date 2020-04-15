Nick Vlahos Journal Star @vlahosnick

Wednesday

Apr 15, 2020 at 9:17 AM


PEORIA -- Police were searching Wednesday for suspects in a home invasion that took place the previous night in Northwest Peoria, according to police.


The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Timberlane Apartments, in a building in the 5800 block of North Rosewood Drive.


According to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson, the suspects kicked in a door and entered an apartment. Shots were fired.


The suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.


No injuries were reported, according to Dotson. Police were investigating.