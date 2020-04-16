PEORIA – Officers recovered five shell casings in the middle of a South Peoria street after a witness said two cars were chasing after each other with one shooting at the other.

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of West Kettelle Street. A man, 53, told Peoria police that he saw a black SUV chasing after a champagne-colored car. A person leaned out the passenger window of the SUV and was shooting at the car, according to a report filed at the Peoria Police Department.

Both drove off at a high rate of speed. Footage from the Proctor Center’s security cameras corroborated what the man said he saw.

Police looked and found no evidence of property damage or victims, the report said. No arrests have been made.