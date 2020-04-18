PEORIA -- The snow that struck late Thursday and early Friday in Peoria wasn’t as heavy as what was forecast.

Still, it was enough to set a daily record. And north and northwest of Peoria, snowfall totals were more robust.

A total of 2 inches of snow was measured Friday at the Peoria international airport, according to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln.

The storm began Thursday night, when six-10ths of an inch of snow was reported. That was a high total for Peoria snowfall on an April 16, according to records that date to 1893.

In 1961, the previous mark was set -- four-10ths of an inch. The measurement Friday was half the record total for an April 17, set in 1912.

The snow cut line appeared to pass through the city, where as much as 4 to 6 inches was anticipated. Snowfall in Downtown Peoria was negligible but became more pronounced farther north.

Near University Street and War Memorial Drive, 1 inch was reported. Along Knoxville Avenue north of Northmoor Road, the total was 2.6 inches. Near Northwoods Community Church in Far North Peoria, 3.5 inches were reported.

In Tazewell County, no significant snowfall was reported. Same for Mason County. In Woodford County, Minonk and Roanoke each reported 2 inches.

But a west-northwest arc around the Tri-County area featured locations that sustained higher totals.

The top area total appeared to be 6.6 inches, measured near Kewanee. A total of 6.4 inches was reported just northwest of Knoxville. In adjacent Galesburg, 5.5 inches of snow fell.

Altona, Galva, Rutland, Varna, Williamsfield and Wyoming each reported 5 inches. Prairie City reported 4 inches. In Princeton, the measurement was 3.8 inches.

Such a snowstorm in April isn’t unusual, according to the Weather Service. Perhaps the best part about it is that by Saturday, most of it had melted.

High temperatures Saturday were expected to approach 59 degrees. The forecast for the week that begins Sunday was to feature sunny skies early. A high temperature approaching 70 was expected by Wednesday.

Chances of rain were in the forecast for late in the week, again with high temps of about 70.