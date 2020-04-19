SPARLAND — The intersection of Illinois Routes 17 and 29 in this small Marshall County community promises to look quite different later this year in light of a local man’s plan to build a new auto repair shop that will also service semis and other large trucks.

The Marshall County Zoning Board of Appeals voted last week to grant Kolbie Holocker a setback variance to construct a 40-by-80 foot steel building to house the new business at 106 Center St., in the area at the northeast corner of that intersection.

Holocker said he had worked for about six years as a diesel mechanic at Truck Centers Inc. in Morton, and noticing that many trucks came there from the Marshall County area was one thing that prompted him to open a local business of that type.

“It sounds like you’re going to be filling a void,” ZBA Chairman Kyle Schumacher observed during the hearing, which was conducted via video-conference and telephone.

The building with three or four service bays will be located on the lot adjacent to a barbershop that had previously been the local Post Office for many years, according to documents on file with the zoning office. An older building that had shared a wall with the barbershop was torn down a few years ago, but the village sewer and water service is still there, Holocker told the ZBA

“It’s close enough that we’ll be able to hook up to it,” he said.

The variance was needed because of the proximity of Route 17 on the south, said zoning administrator Patrick Sloan. County zoning applies in the absence of municipal zoning, and it requires a 50-foot setback from the state right-of-way line, while the variance Holocker’s building to be just seven feet from the line, he said.

Because the county ordinance is intended mainly for rural areas, “Applying county zoning to a city doesn’t always work too well,” Sloan pointed out. “(A 50-foot setback) would take up pretty much that whole lot.”

No one commented on the plan at the hearing, but village officials had expressed support earlier, Sloan added. A call from the village clerk indicated that “they wanted us to work with (Holocker) in whatever way we could.”

Holocker also has a trucking and excavating business, he said in a later phone interview, so the shop will be run mostly by his brother-in-law, Shane Missel, who is also a diesel mechanic. Because the T&E operation is entering its busy season, it might take a few months to get the new shop constructed and opened, Holocker noted.

“It may be fall before we get to it,” he said.

