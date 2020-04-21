PEORIA — Because administrators at Bickford Senior Living made a commitment early in the pandemic to be transparent about cases of COVID-19 in their facilities, they are frustrated with the information being released by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Five residents of the Bickford Senior Living facility in Peoria have tested positive for COVID-19, a fact prominently displayed on the facility’s website. They've had a total of five cases, with two deaths. But the IDPH tally displays a very different number reflecting not only the people who have tested positive, but also people who are showing symptoms. According to the IDPH, there are 13 outbreak reported cases at Bickford Senior Living Facility and two deaths.

"This is misleading, and it’s not accurately reflective of what is out there in the senior housing," Alan Fairbanks, the Kansas City-based executive vice president of Bickford Senior Living, said during a phone interview Tuesday. "There are residents that show signs and symptoms who may be dealing with the common cold or bronchitis or asthma, and might not actually be COVID-positive residents.

"I don’t believe that’s an accurate reflection to release those individuals as stating they are COVID positive, when in fact they haven’t been tested."

Since the data was released, Bickford has received calls from nervous people with loved ones in the facility. Administrators have been doing their best to explain the situation.

"We’ve been able to have conversations very much like the one you and I are having, and been able to explain to them, as best we can, the differences, but there's still this doubt out there when you have a government agency reporting something different than what we’re reporting," said Fairbanks. "I think a seed of doubt has been planted."

All senior living facilities are required to provide the IDPH with daily information after a resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19, including the number of residents and staff who are having COVID-like symptoms. Bickford has been careful to follow all health guidelines, reporting the information while isolating those residents and increasing the frequency of health checks.

With 65 branches in 11 states, Bickford has been dealing with COVID outbreaks in seven of their facilities. When their first positive case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Aurora on March 20, administrators were ready with a stockpile of personal protective equipment they’d begun procuring weeks before.

As part of their preparations, administrators discussed how they would release difficult information.

"We realized early in this process the need for transparency. We are dealing with a national pandemic, and we felt morally and ethically it was the right thing to do," said Fairbanks. "We asked ourselves, ‘If we were a family, what would we want to know? If we were a potential family moving into senior housing at this time, what information would we want?’ And we’d want to know ’Are you dealing with COVID in your branch and how many residents do you have?’ So on April 1, we began to publish the number of positive confirmed cases of COVID that we have throughout the entire system on our website, and made that public knowledge. We felt like it’s the right thing to do and we will continue to do that."

In spite of the confusion caused by the discrepancy between their numbers and those reported by IDPH, Bickford will continue to report only confirmed positives, said Fairbanks.

"I want our families to know the information we are providing them is factual, accurate information, and what we are reporting is COVID-positive residents, period. And that’s what we will continue to report, because it’s my belief it’s the only accurate information that should be reported. Anything else is just gonna create fear, and there is enough fear and anxiety already."

