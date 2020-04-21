BRIMFIELD -- Homeowners in rural Brimfield reported about $1,350 in firearms were stolen from their residence and a vehicle, according to authorities.

The apparent burglary took place in the 8500 block of North Pulsifer Road.

Last week, one of the homeowners noticed a revolver was missing from his vehicle, according to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office. Inside the residence, a pistol that had been placed atop a gun locker also was missing.

A subsequent search revealed two shotguns also were missing from inside the locker.

The homeowners told a sheriff’s deputy they usually lock the gun locker but keep its keys on top of it. They also said they usually do not lock their house and their vehicles.

Nothing else was reported missing.

This was at least the second recent firearms burglary reported recently in rural Peoria County. Earlier, an AR-15 rifle was among five guns reported stolen from a Laura-area residence.

