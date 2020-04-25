PEORIA — Public health officials in both Peoria and Tazewell counties announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, reflecting a small but continuing climb in the number of confirmed diagnoses in the area.

The increase comes as clinics continue to come online for public testing.

No new deaths in the area were reported, nor any new cases in Woodford County.

Peoria County’s three new cases bring the county to a total of 60 confirmed cases. Tazewell’s three bring it to 36 cases, and Woodford remains at 11 cases.

That means a total of 107 people in the region have been diagnosed with the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Elsewhere, seven new COVID-19 cases were revealed in Warren County, which now has reported 45. The newest positive tests are from two men and two women aged 20 to 40, one man and one woman between 40 and 60 and one woman between 60 and 80.

In LaSalle County, a woman in her 40s became the 44th case there.