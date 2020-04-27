Thanks to you readers, Peorians are better prepared against the coronavirus.

Early this month, Jolt Harm Reduction went to Facebook to ask for donations of handmade masks for people in need. The organization, based at 1411 NE Adams St., received about 160 masks, all of which were quickly distributed.

So, in this space April 19, Jolt repeated the appeal. And readers came through in a big way: More than 750 masks poured in to Jolt.

Chris Schaffner, Jolt’s program director, says to readers, "Can’t thank you enough!"

As a bonus, many donors left encouraging messages. A sampling:

• "I love the work Jolt does."

• "You all are making a real impact on people in our community."

• "Let us know if.you need more masks, and God bless you for the work you're doing."

As for that last comment? Indeed, Jolt could use more masks.

Of those 750-plus donations, all were distributed by Friday. Jolt popped around Downtown and South Peoria — "just passing them out to anyone who needed or wanted one," Schaffner says — with a big giveaway of nearly 200 masks at Harrison Homes.

"The response has been great," Schaffner says. "I'm hoping they continue to come in, because we can get them in the hands of people of color, who are being disproportionately impacted by this virus."

If you can sew — or, at least, fake it — Jolt could still use a hand. Your hands.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.