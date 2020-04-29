PEORIA — A man was shot in the arm on Peoria’s East Bluff on Wednesday night.

According to Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson, officers were called to the 700 block of East Virginia Street shortly after 7:15 p.m. on a report of a possible shooting.

A victim was found on a front porch, bloodied on his face. He had been pistol-whipped. Another man was found inside of a house with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Neither man, Dotson said, suffered life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Dotson said officers have no suspect information.