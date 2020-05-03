Local lawmakers continue to receive constituent calls about filing for unemployment.

More than 81,000 claims were processed in the week ending April 25, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s latest data. That was about 21,000 fewer claims than the prior week, which had also been a decrease from two weeks ago. IDES has processed more than 830,000 claims in the past eight weeks, 10 times the number over the same time last year.

While the capacity of claims has reduced and IDES has made several changes over the past several weeks, the same issues occur for people trying to file, while additional problems have risen for those who have filed.

Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, also said his office continues to field "a lot of phone calls and emails."

Butler, who also represents part of Tazewell County, including the southeast part of Pekin, said issues with IDES have been the biggest area of case work for people contacting his office.

Gov. JB Pritzker has acknowledged that IDES does not have the capacity of workers to match the number of claims coming in. He has also noted that employees must be trained under federal guidelines before processing claims due to handling private information, so there’s a limited number of IDES employees and retirees to help out.

Sam Salustro, spokesperson for IDES, said the department has reenlisted 27 recent retirees to process claims from home. He also said a second call center went live Friday and "will ramp up in the coming weeks to effectively double our call center capacity."

"We’re actually at a decent point at IDES getting claims processed, and people that have had extraordinary difficulty now should be able to get through," Pritzker said at his Thursday coronavirus briefing.

Butler said he has no problem with the front-line staff and he understands "completely that this is a very difficult situation that they’ve been put into." But he said the state didn’t give IDES employees enough resources to start.

"This is the job of the (Illinois) Emergency Management Agency to plan for these type of things, and I don’t know if this is something that totally could’ve been foreseen, but obviously, I don’t think a whole lot of thought was given in the planning leading up to something like this," Butler said.

Pritzker said "there’s no doubt the systems started out unprepared for this," pointing to underfunding of IDES "over many years" and adding that the systems haven’t been upgraded in 10 years.

"But that’s the job of these planning agencies, to run these scenarios and come up with it, and we should’ve been better prepared for this," Butler said, contending that IEMA didn’t take mass layoffs into account when preparing for a pandemic.

IEMA has emergency operation plans for several types of disasters. For its public health emergency plan, it lists 12 other state departments as "support agencies." IDES is not included on that list.

Rebecca Clark, spokesperson for IEMA, said the Illinois Emergency Operations Plan identifies agencies that have direct emergency support function, which are required to have a continuity of operations plan to make sure they still function through an emergency.

"In analyzing the potential impact of this pandemic, IEMA proactively reached out to IDES and other agencies in early-February to begin COOP plan development and implementation," Clark wrote in an email. "IDES COOP plan was turned in on March 12 and updated on April 17. The State’s Inner-Agency Strategic Planning Cell continues to provide direct technical assistance throughout this event."

Pritzker has compared the challenge of strengthening the website while processing claims to "build(ing) the plane as you’re trying to fly it with a lot more passengers than usual."

Contacting state legislators seems to work for people struggling to contact IDES. Butler and Ryan Melchin, the staffer handling complaints for GOP Rep. Mike Murphy of Springfield, said they send personal requests of the individual cases to the IDES legislative office, which only they can communicate with, to have someone personally contact the constituent.

"That seems to have a pretty good success rate," Melchin said. "It’s not an immediate turnaround. If I put in a request today for IDES to call someone, it’s still at least a week before that call happens, but it seems that once someone is able to call them directly they’re to sort it out pretty quick."

