A second death related to COVID-19 has been reported in LaSalle County.

Bureau County also reported its first death from the disease coronavirus causes. The victim there was a man in his 90s, according to the health department that serves Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties.

The LaSalle County victim, a woman in her 80s, had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health department in Ottawa.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the additional loss of one of our LaSalle County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences," LaSalle County Health Department Administrator Julie Kerestes said in a statement.

The department also confirmed an additional two COVID-19 cases in LaSalle County, bringing the total to 71 cases. The additional patients are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s. They are in isolation.

Eleven COVID-19 patients have recovered and been released from isolation. The total number of recovered individuals for LaSalle County is 41.

Bureau County has registered 12 positive tests, Marshall County four. A total of eight patients has recovered.

A patient in Mason County also has recovered, according to the health department in Havana. Of the 14 patients there, nine have recovered.

Henry County’s positive-test total remained at 55. But the health department there confirmed 13 cases are related to an outbreak at the Tyson Foods Inc. meat-processing plant in Joslin, located in adjacent Rock Island County.