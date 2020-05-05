Good morning, troops. It’s Tuesday, May 5.

There’s no telling now the live-music and special-events business will look once the coronavirus scare abates. But Wally Zich intends to find out, apparently.

The Peoria entrepreneur plans to open Premier Event & Entertainment Center at 3214 N. Dries Lane in Central Peoria.

A bingo hall was the previous occupant of that location, next door to Troy Ummel’s Connected. That gourmet restaurant once was the site of Po-Boys, a Zich-operated eatery he has re-established on Frostwood Parkway in Northwest Peoria.

Plans still are fluid for what Zich intends to do with the 15,000-square-foot Dries Lane space.

The likely outcome will be a venue for concerts and weddings, among other special events. An upscale bar that also offers a limited food menu, with regular operating hours, also is possible, Zich suggested.

"Having two or three things a month isn’t really enough to make a business survive long term," Zich said about the daily-bar aspect. "We’re hoping to get four to eight events a month."

Zich also owns KBL Design Center in Peoria.

He said he plans for Premier to be unique in the local market. He suggested nothing between Chicago and St. Louis might compare.

During its meeting Monday, the Peoria Liquor Commission approved the Dries Lane site for alcohol sales. The City Council is expected to have final say later this month.

If the council approves, Premier plans are expected to become more concrete. Ideally, Zich would like it to open this summer.

Zich appears to realize COVID-19 might change some aspects, at least temporarily.

"At some point, we’re going to get through this," he said. "Life is going to be different, but those important events like weddings, they’re still going to go on."

