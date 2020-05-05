PEORIA -- Mayor Jim Ardis has a new job. But it isn’t just a job, as he sees it.

Ardis has been hired as strategic philanthropy officer for OSF HealthCare Foundation, it was announced Tuesday. He joined OSF in early March.

Fundraising and fostering relationships that support the OSF mission, particularly in the Peoria area, are Ardis’ focus.

That focus might have been shaped by the care one of his children received for a serious illness within the past decade at a Peoria-based OSF HealthCare facility.

"I hate to almost say it’s a spiritual thing, but I do have a strong faith," Ardis told the Journal Star. "And I do think that this is kind of one of those situations that the Lord has put me in to pay back and spread the thanks I have for saving my daughter’s life.

"It wasn’t just like applying for another job. It really felt like I could contribute and be a part of how they’re doing in our community and in other communities across the state."

Ardis said the job had not been on his radar. His employment was rooted in what at first were casual conversations with Tom Hammerton, the foundation president.

"As a native Peorian and longtime public servant, he has built relationships with members of our community that share his passion for partnerships that can benefit people," Hammerton said in an OSF statement.

Previously, Ardis worked for CGN Global, a business-efficiency organization. He also worked for various other businesses and was a restaurant-and-bar owner.

Currently, Ardis is in his fourth four-year term as Peoria mayor. The term expires next year. Before Ardis became mayor, he spent six years as a City Council member.

Ardis has not yet made public whether he intends to run for mayoral re-election.

The mayor’s job is considered part time; Ardis is working for OSF concurrently. There, he intends to help boost funding for various projects, including the $237 million cancer center the health-care organization plans to construct in Peoria.

"Communities five times this size don’t have some of the medical facilities we have here in Peoria," Ardis said. "It just adds to this special appreciation for the (OSF) sisters and what they’re doing."