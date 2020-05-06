PEORIA — A ninth Tri-County Area resident has died from COVID-19.

A man in his 50s is the third resident at Generations of Peoria to die of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The first death, a man in his 70s, was reported April 30, and the second, a woman in her 90s, was reported Tuesday. Due to an error in the electronic records she was originally reported as being a resident of Generations at Riverview in East Peoria.

With five area nursing homes fighting COVID-19 outbreaks, an effort is underway to train nursing home staff to test their own residents, and 1,000 tests were ordered from the Illinois Department of Public Health last week, said Peoria City/County Health Department director Monica Hendrickson.

"We hope to get those as soon as possible," she said.

Many area long-term care facilities have staff members qualified to administer COVID-19 tests, and those that don’t will get some help, said Hendrickson.

"We are looking at some of our community partners to provide that support."

