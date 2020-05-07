PEORIA — Beginning Friday, all requirements will be dropped for people requesting a COVID-19 test at Peoria’s drive thru sites.

Previously, people needed to have symptoms to get tested.

"I think we may have a lot of healthy people who might want to be tested because they are worried," said Dr. Gregg Stoner, medical director of the Peoria City/County Health Department during the daily COVID-19 press conference Thursday.

Robust testing is helping area health officials determine levels of infection in the Tri-County Area.

The region now has 199 cases of COVID-19. Four new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Peoria County has 130 cases, Tazewell county has 54 cases, and Woodford County has 15 cases, said Stoner.

