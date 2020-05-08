PEORIA — A whopping 42% of positive COVID-19 cases detected at Peoria’s drive-through testing sites have been in people showing no symptoms.

Sharon Adams, CEO of Heartland Health Services, the organization overseeing the testing sites, released the statistic during the daily COVID-19 press conference Friday.

"(Dr. Gregg Stoner, medical director of the Peoria City/County Health Department) talked yesterday about testing everyone, whether you have symptoms or not, and this statistic kind of backs that up: Of our positives, 42 % of them had no symptoms at all," said Adams. "So if we are gonna get to the bottom of this and get through this, we need to know who is positive. And it’s not taking symptoms to determine that. I encourage everyone to come out and get tested, because when we know where people are that have it, we can do a better job of containing it."

Testing sites are located at:

Heartland Health Services, 2321 N. Wisconsin Ave., Peoria, Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.Carver-Faucett / John Gwynn Park, 809 W John H Gwynn Jr. Ave., Peoria, Tuesdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.Peoria City County Health Department, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

All testing sites will be closed on Memorial Day. For more information visit Heartland Health Services COVID-19 website, https://hhsil.com/covid-19.

Beginning on Wednesday, a new drive through testing site will be opening in Pekin at Heartland Health Services - Tazwood, 3248 Van De Ver Ave. They will be open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tests originally allotted to be used at the Carver-Faucett/John Gwynn Park testing site will be used at the new site.

"Unfortunately, our volumes at Carver have not been very high, and because it utilizes staff and personal protective equipment, we’re trying to consolidate down," said Adams.

As of Thursday afternoon, 2,304 COVID-19 tests have been done at Peoria’s three testing sites since they opened April 21. They have detected 66 positive cases, said Adams. The majority of positive cases live in the 61604 zip code. The second highest number of cases live in the 61603 zip code, and the third highest come from 61554, which is in Pekin.

As of Friday the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-County region is 204, with 133 cases in Peoria County, 56 in Tazewell County, and 15 in Woodford County.

Leslie Renken can be reached at 686-3250 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Twitter.com/LeslieRenken, and subscribe to her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.