PEORIA — A woman in her 80s who had been in a hospital for two weeks is the area’s latest victim of COVID-19, according to the Peoria City/County Health Department.

The woman was a resident of the Bickford House care facility in Peoria. Her death brings to 10 the number of residents of the Tri-County Area who have died after contracting the virus: six in Peoria County, three in Tazewell County and one in Woodford County.

A man in his 80s is the fifth resident of LaSalle County to die from the novel coronavirus, according to a news release from the LaSalle County Health Department.

"To hear of an additional death of one of our county residents is of great sadness to us," LaSalle County Health Department Administrator Julie Kerestes said in a prepared statement.

The number of confirmed cases in the Tri-County Area increased by four from Friday to Saturday, bringing the total number to 208. Three of the new cases were in Peoria County, one in Tazewell County.

A total of 10 people from the Tri-County Area were in intensive care units on Saturday, seven with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three with suspected cases.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public health reported 2,325 new cases of COVID-19 and 111 additional deaths. Those numbers bring the totals to 76,085 cases and 3,349 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 16,617 specimens for a total of 416,331.