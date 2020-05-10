PEORIA — Winterlike weather isn’t quite finished this spring around Peoria, evidently.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a frost advisory for almost the entire Journal Star area, effective from 1 to 8 a.m. Monday.

Overnight temperatures were expected to fall to as low as 35 degrees, according to the Weather Service. Frost could kill sensitive vegetation if left outdoors.

Temperatures Monday were expected to approach 55 degrees.

The record-low temperature recorded for May 11 in Peoria is 32 degrees, set in 1907.

Early Saturday, the low temperature recorded at the Peoria international airport was 30, a record for May 9.

A flood warning is in effect until Thursday morning for areas along the Illinois River between Henry and Beardstown, including Peoria.

The river level Sunday morning at Peoria was 19.8 feet. Flood stage is 18 feet.

Minor flooding has been occurring and is forecast, per the Weather Service.