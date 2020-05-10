PEORIA — Increases in testing appear to be revealing additional cases of the disease coronavirus causes.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests in Peoria County went up by two Sunday, to 138. The numbers in Tazewell and Woodford counties were unchanged at 57 and 15, respectively.

No new deaths were reported in the Tri-County Area. The number remained at 10, with six in Peoria County, three in Tazewell County and one in Woodford County.

Statewide, another 1,656 positive tests were announced, as were 57 additional deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The total number of cases in Illinois was 77,741, with 3,406 deaths. More than 13,600 tests were processed over the previous 24 hours, with a cumulative total of about 430,000.

The number of Tri-County testing sites has increased in recent weeks. Beginning Wednesday, testing is to be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Tazwood Center for Wellness in Pekin.

At least one area county has seen a substantial increase in positive tests, relatively speaking, in recent days.

The number of COVID cases went from two to seven late last week in Schuyler County, which has only about 7,000 residents. The two patients revealed Saturday in Rushville were women in their 50s.

Warren County reported six additional positive tests Sunday, for a total of 104. The new patients were a woman between 40 and 60 years of age, two men between 40 and 60 and three men between 20 and 40.

To date, 65 patients have recovered, according to the Warren County Health Department in Monmouth. That also is the location of a Smithfield Foods meat-processing plant, the site of a COVID outbreak.

LaSalle County announced three more COVID cases — females in their teens, 20s and 60s. The county has reported 105 positive tests.

A pair of new cases was reported in Bureau County, which now has 14. The latest are a man and a woman, both in their 50s.

Henry County reported one additional case, for a total of 61.

In Mason County, 11 of the 15 reported COVID patients have recovered, according to the health department in Havana.

A woman in her 40s tested positive in McDonough County, which as of Saturday night had 49 cases. Knox County reported positive tests from a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s; the total there was 74.

As of Sunday night, Putnam County was the only one in the area that had reported no positive tests since the pandemic began.