As central Illinoisans continue to look for things to do under the state's stay-at-home order, and as the weather warms, many of us are looking for new places to get outdoors and appreciate nature.

But we don't want to go to the same places and walk the same trails all the time.

Here are a few options around the area you may not have been to before, and a chance to appreciate different sights as you amble.

Of course on any trail, remember to stay at least 6 feet away from others at all times; wash your hands or use hand sanitizer, and avoid congregating with others not in your household.

COAL HOLLOW NATURE PARK

The Chillicothe Park District property that opened to the public last year can be found at the intersection of Illinois Route 29 and Yankee Lane. The 48-acre park has four hiking trails -- savanna, meadow, cliff and woodland -- and is pet-friendly.

Volunteers helped stage the park, which is set in a wooded property along Coon Creek. It also features a pollinator prairie with native plants.More detail can be found at: https://www.chillicotheparkdistrict.org/facility/coal-hollow-park/

FARMDALE RESERVOIR

The site of this U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-maintained area offers trails for both hiking and mountain-biking. Trails ramble through open field and wooded areas, and several choices are available for short walks or longer hikes.

Farm Creek runs through the property, which is accessible via a parking lot on Bittersweet Road, off Farmdale Road just outside of East Peoria.

More detail can be found at http://www.pambamtb.org/farmdale-reservoir

RIVER TRAIL OF ILLINOIS

The paved, trail runs between East Peoria and Morton along tall-grass prairie, bluff and forest habitats. It's used by walkers, runners and bikers alike.

It can be accessed from the parking lot of the Fondulac Park District headquarters building, 201 Veterans Drive in East Peoria, though limited parking is available to join the trail at Bunnell Park off Frevent Avenue at the Morton-East Peoria border. The trail continues into Morton (where the park district just refers to it as the bike path). Its eastern terminus is near Jefferson and Bond streets in Morton, though a spur is accessible from Westwood Park in Morton off Veterans Road.

Another, separate portion of trail Phase II for the Fondulac Park District runs along the Illinois River from Cooper Park behind Jonah's Seafood House north to Spindler Marina through woods and marshland.

More detail can be found at https://www.fondulacpark.com/about-us/river-trail/

ILLINOIS RIVER BLUFF TRAIL

This trail links four Peoria Park District properties, Detweiller Park, Green Valley Camp, Robinson Park, and Camp Wokanda. Parking is available at each site to access the trail.

More information, including a map, can be found at http://www.peoriaparks-planning.org/maps/IRBToverall.pdf

SPRING CREEK PRESERVE

The newest site in the Fondulac Park District, the park on Spring Creek Road just of Illinois Route 116 features three trails meandering through woods, prairie fields and steeply up the river bluff.

The park is still being developed, with one bridge in place off the parking lot, so hikers may occasionally have to traipse through a few inches of water in Spring Creek.

For more information, go to https://www.fondulacpark.com/about-us/spring-creek-preserve/