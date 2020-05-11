The number of recoveries in Mason County from the disease coronavirus causes has increased.

Another recovery announced Monday brings the total to 12, according to the Mason County Health Department in Havana. The county has reported 15 COVID-19 patients.

To be considered recovered, patients have to be naturally free of fever for at least 72 hours and have completed a minimum of 10 days in isolation.

Mason County residents have accounted for 284 negative tests, according to the health department. No new COVID infections were reported Monday morning.

Warren County reported two more positive tests, which brings the total there to 106.

The most recent patients are a man between 20 and 40 years of age and a woman between 40 and 60, according to the Warren County Health Department.

LaSalle County reported two new cases -- a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s. Another positive test reported Sunday was found to be from a patient in another county.

The readjusted total of positive tests in LaSalle County as 106. Of that total, 44 patients have recovered.

A resident of the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle tested positive but since has tested negative, according to the state Department of Public Health. Each resident and staff member at the LaSalle home was tested.

An additional case was reported in Henry County, for total of 62.

Knox County reported two additional cases Sunday night, for a total of 76. They were a man in his 30s and a female younger than 10.