Optimistic news is emerging from various area counties regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Knox County officials reported the recovery of more than half the 80 reported COVID-19 patients there as of Monday.

There were 41 recovered patients and two remained hospitalized, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Recovery is defined as at least 72 hours without fever and medication that regulates it. At least 10 days must pass since symptoms appeared.

Warren County has seen a decline in positive results out of the total tested. According to the Galesburg Register-Mail, only 3.5 percent (two of 57) of tests processed Monday were positive.

On Tuesday, Warren County announced two more positive tests, from men between 40 and 60. The county total is 108, with 385 negative tests.

A Smithfield Foods meat-processing plant in Monmouth was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak. That has contributed to Warren County having one of the highest infection rates in Illinois.

Warren County has about 17,000 residents. Its positive-test rate per 10,000 residents is about 63, or 0.63 percent of the population, according to the Illinois Department of Health.

By comparison, the Peoria County rate per 10,000 people is about 8, and the percentage is 0.08.

Another case in Mason County was reported Tuesday to have recovered. It was the 13th recovery among 15 patients there.

Bureau County confirmed its 15th positive test, from a man in his 30s who is recovering in isolation at home.

In LaSalle County, a man in his 30s tested positive and two people recovered and were released from isolation. Total number of positive tests is 107, with 46 recuperations.

McDonough County reported three more COVID cases, its first since Saturday. The most recent are two men in their 80s and a woman in her 20s.

There were 52 positive tests, including results from outbreaks at an assisted-living facility and an apartment complex, both in Macomb. Recovered patients total 13.

Outside the Tri-County region, eight deaths had been reported in Journal Star-area counties -- five in LaSalle County, two in McDonough County and one in Bureau County.