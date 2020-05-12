A Creve Coeur man allegedly beat, choked and sexually abused a woman after she said she wanted them to part ways, authorities reported.

The 33-year-old man was ordered held on $100,000 bond on charges of aggravated domestic battery-strangling, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, unlawful restraint and felony domestic battery. The first two charges are each punishable by up to seven years in prison.

The woman’s jaw was swollen, bruises and open wounds covered her body, she spoke with a raspy voice and had neck pain when police responded to her residence on May 3, court records stated. She said she heard a “pop” in her throat during one of the multiple times he choked her.

The assault began at 2 a.m., hours after the victim called the man to say she wanted to break up and for him to come get his belongings, records stated. When he didn’t arrive she went to bed, but awoke to a punch in the face.

The suspect blocked her efforts to flee several times as he beat and repeatedly choked her until at times she couldn’t breathe. With screams, he told her he was going to kill her and at one point sexually touched her until she kicked him away, she said.

The man eventually calmed down and fell asleep, she said. He awoke and went outside to smoke a cigarette, enabling the woman to flee.

Police arrested the suspect last Friday. He is next due in court on June 4.