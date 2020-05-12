This isn’t a rant by a grumpy old man. Really.

Yes, this column is about kids today. And I’ll admit, as I write “kids today,” it feels like a get-off-my-lawn red flag.

But I’m here not to rail on youths. Rather, I feel sorry for them.

My pity stems from summer amenities and activities canceled and threatened by the coronavirus, such as swimming pools, summer camps and organized sports.

In all sincerity, I hate to see such offerings curtailed. Kids enjoy them. And they’ll miss out. That’s too bad. Really.

But I feel more remorse regarding all the parental hand-wringing on social media and in news stories about the cancellations. Parents are expressing such shock and alarm that you’d think kids will have to go without not just pools, parts and sports, but food, clothing and shelter.

I don’t blame kids. I blame us, the parents.

The core question shouldn’t be, “What will children do this summer?” -- but “What have we wrought?”

Here’s one of many examples, from the newspaper in Cleveland. In noting closures of typical summertime kiddie activities, it asks, “So how can you save your summer, especially if you’ve got kids to entertain?”

Entertain? Since when is it the responsibility for parents to entertain their offspring?

As I asked myself that question, I was filled not with contempt, but envy. Indeed, my next thought was, “Man, I wish I would’ve had an entertainment director as a kid.”

Maybe I lived a weird and deprived childhood. But in my neighborhood, no one played organized sports until almost middle school. So, aside from birthday parties -- the extravagances of which extended to a trip with a carload of friends to go bowling or putt-putt golfing -- parents played almost zero role in our childhood entertainment.

About the only time moms and dads got involved would be when we’d linger too long in front of the TV, sparking an irritated-parent comment like, “Why are you kids inside? It’s nice outside.”

It wasn’t a question. It was a directive. Out the door, pronto.

Further, to us kids, the logic seemed incontrovertible. Indeed, if the sun were shining, why wouldn’t we be playing under it? Plus, this was daytime TV of the ‘70s: if we somehow managed to stay inside, how many “Hazel” reruns could a kid actually endure?

So, we’d dutifully zip outside, knocking on doors to get our neighborhood pals to join us -- if they weren’t outside already. Somehow, day after day, we straggled along without parents or swimming pools or summer camps to entertain us.

And we had nothing much to do, except choosing sides for sandlot baseball, playing in the dirt, smashing each other around in backyard football, watching bulldozers other loud machinery at construction sites, trying vainly to touch the net at schoolyard basketball, whacking pucks in street hockey, taking turns as cops and robbers, “running bases” (a baseball-based game), irritating neighbor girls, covering block after block in marathons of hide and seek, hitting “500” (another baseball-based game), waging GI Joe battles in the grass, racing SSP (Super Sonic Power) cars along the sidewalk, going to the creek to try to catch crayfish with bologna on a string, challenging others to see who could create the biggest wad of Big Mouth gum in our cheeks, hanging upside down from monkey bars until we got dizzy, looking for a dime so we could dash to the store to buy a pack of baseball cards or Wacky Packages, zooming our bikes up plywood ramps (and crashing) like Evel Knievel, and (my utmost favorite) staying out past dusk for flashlight tag.

I don’t know what kids do with their free time these days. Maybe they sometimes play outside. But I haven’t seen a sandlot baseball or football game in eons. So, my guess is that they’re mostly staring at screens, biding time until their parents entertain them.

And that’s too bad. Times like these, kids would be well served by an ability to entertain themselves.

Granted, right now, maybe social distancing would make some of my childhood pastimes undoable. Then again, certainly some would be all right. You can ride bikes and play flashlight tag yet not get all clingy, right?

Meantime, coronavirus concerns eventually will ease. Will any pools or camps or theme parks be open? Maybe.

But instead of going back to scheduling trips and events and play dates, maybe sometimes it might make sense for parents to echo the edict of yesteryear:

“Why are you kids inside? It’s nice outside.”

You never know. There’s no telling what sort of fun they might get into out there.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.