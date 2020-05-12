PEORIA -- Unseasonably cold weather around Peoria appears to be giving way to a particularly rainy period.

The Peoria area is in line to receive as much as 3.5 inches of rain between Wednesday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Rain isn’t expected to fall continuously during that span. Showers are to become possible after the lunch hour Wednesday and more likely as the day progresses into night.

Precipitation Wednesday night in Peoria is to be between one-half and three-quarters of an inch, according to the Weather Service.

Similar totals are projected for Thursday morning and afternoon, when there is a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. They’re expected to intensify Thursday night, when rainfall of up to 1 inch is possible.

A respite is possible Friday, depending on the placement of a stationary front, the Weather Service stated. Chances of rain Friday in Peoria are only about 30 percent.

Odds are to increase Friday night. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday.

Rain-free skies aren’t expected to return until Monday, when the temperature might reach a high of 76 degrees. High temps beginning Thursday are expected in the low-to-mid 70s.

In general, lighter rain totals are predicted south of the Decatur and Springfield areas, per the Weather Service.

The precipitation record for a May 14 in Peoria is 1.66 inches, set in 1941. That is the date Thursday.

Rain predictions for Wednesday don’t appear to be close to a record for a May 13. That mark is 3.1 inches, achieved in 1957.