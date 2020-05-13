PEORIA -- Bradley University is phasing out standardized-test scores as a requirement for admission.

The decision for undergraduate applicants to no longer submit ACT or SAT results, effective for fall 2021 enrollment, is the result of a year-long study, the Peoria university announced Wednesday.

The study evaluated how accurate test scores were in predicting students’ academic success.

“We hope that this new test-optional policy helps Bradley provide greater access to a broader, more diverse applicant pool of students who would be an excellent academic fit for Bradley and contribute to the vibrancy of our campus community,” Justin Ball, the university’s vice president for enrollment management, stated in a release.

Bradley officials are to continue to review a student’s high school record when deciding whether to admit them. Achievement in college-preparatory courses, grades, writing ability and community involvement are among the criteria.

Applicants still can submit their standardized-test scores, according to the university.

Bradley will begin July 1 to accept applications for the 2021-22 academic year.

In recent years, dozens of colleges and universities have made optional the submission of ACT and SAT results. Among them are the University of Chicago and Wake Forest University.