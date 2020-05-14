PEORIA -- A fire early Thursday in North Peoria rendered uninhabitable a manufactured home, authorities stated.

Firefighters arrived shortly before 2 a.m. at 1126 W. Inverness St., in the Royal Highlander mobile-home park. There they found flames emanating from underneath the residence.

The occupants, two people and a dog, were evacuated before crews arrived, according to the Peoria Fire Department. One resident was awake when the fire began and smelled smoke. He attempted to extinguish the flames, to no avail.

It took about 10 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control. Its cause was being investigated.

Damage was estimated at $15,000. No injuries were reported.