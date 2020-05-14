PEORIA -- Though the Peoria Diocese has announced a plan to reopen churches, no date has been set for a public resumption of Mass.

On Facebook, Bishop Daniel Jenky on Thursday released a detailed synopsis of procedures, needs and concerns regarding diocese operations, including the reopening of churches under two main phases. Phase I, which parishes could start May 23, would allow churches to perform baptisms, reconciliations, weddings and funerals -- though each with a limit of 10 attendees. During that phase, no public Mass would be allowed, even for 10 or fewer attendees. Live streams will continue to be offered from some parishes.

Public Masses would be offered in Phase II. However, the plan sets no date for that phase.

"Through ongoing discussions with pastors, health care professionals and civil authorities, there will be a review of the plan at each stage with an eye to making adjustments in accord with new data," Jenky said in the statement.