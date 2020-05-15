EDWARDS -- An out-of-state rental car spun doughnuts in farm fields, causing $13,000 in damage, police said.

Thursday afternoon, a farmer called the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office regarding a car with Texas plates that had driven through two fields near the 8800 block of U.S. Route 150. The car did doughnuts in the fields “for an extended length of time” before speeding off, according to a sheriff’s report.

Two farmers said the fields already had been seeded for soybeans. One estimated the damage (including reseeding) at $10,000, while the other estimated his damage at $3,000.

Police traced the vehicle to a car-rental company in Inglewood, Calif. Detectives are trying to locate the renter, a 34-year-old man from Los Angeles.