SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,734 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 51 additional deaths.

None of the deaths occurred in the Peoria area. McLean County had two deaths: a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s.

All told, IDPH reports 94,191 cases statewide, including 4,177 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 year to older than 100 years.

Meantime, Peoria County has two new cases, for a total of 158, according to the Peoria City/County Health Department. Tazewell County remained at 62 cases, while Woodford County held still at 15 cases.

The Warren County Health Department revealed one new case, a woman between the ages of 40 and 60. The county has 111 total cases, with 80 recoveries.

The Henry and Stark County Health Department announced another case of COVID-19 in Stark County. That makes for two cases in Stark County, with Henry County remaining at 67.

McDonough County reported three news cases: a woman in her 50s, a man in her 70s and a woman in her 90s. That makes for 64 total cases, with 24 recoveries.

Knox County announced two more cases, for a total of 87.

Fulton County reported its eighth case. Three have recovered.