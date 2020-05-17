LACON – Unlike some neighbors, Marshall County will not offer property-owners a temporary reprieve on teal-estate taxes.

Last week, in recognition of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the County Board last week briefly discussed but declined to pass a resolution that would have waived any penalty or interest charges on late payments of the June installment as long as the total tax bill were paid by September.

Similar resolutions have recently been approved in some other counties, including neighboring Putnam and Stark, both of which share some services with Marshall County. Such a measure effectively extends the deadline for payment of any taxes.

Board Chairman Gary Kroeschen said he would have favored extending the due date on the first installment by 30 days, but learned that could not legally be done. He opposed the waiver alternative because he believed taxpayers would indeed wait until September before paying anything, he indicated.

“If we pass this resolution, nobody is going to pay that first payment. They would not be required to, because there’d be no interest, no penalty, until next fall,” Kroeschen said. “People might say, ‘Why should I pay them? Nobody else is going to pay them.’ I really don’t think this is a good idea.”

The consequence of the delay could be that other taxing bodies that depend on that first installment to cover expenses at that time might not get any revenue until October or November, said Bob Bakewell, who chairs the board’s finance committee.

“That’s going to put them in a bind,” Bakewell said.

The board voted unanimously to table the matter until July, at which time the first installment will have been due. If some people are unable to pay, then the board can consider whether to extend some type of relief at that time rather than offering a blanket delay in advance, Kroeschen suggested.

“We’re not saying that we’re not going to help the people who can’t pay (their taxes),” Kroeschen said. “If they couldn’t pay (by June), then we’re going to help them.”

