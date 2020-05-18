PEORIA — The sheriff took a big sigh when he thought about the cuts that he would have to make as part of Peoria County's efforts to rein in its budget after the coronavirus.

Gone were many of the mental health programs he favored to cut down on recidivism. Inmate health care at the jail would likely be reduced. An entrance to the Peoria County Courthouse might have to close or the screening checkpoints will be different.

"I just can't justify anything but basic services right now," said Peoria County's top lawman, Brian Asbell. "I just can't justify cutting another police officer for some of those programs, even though they might be very effective."

The County Board voted on Thursday to cut 10.5% from every department, cuts that will total about $12 million, as a way to plug the gaping hole left by the economic devastation the COVID-19 virus has wrought in just a few weeks. Tax revenue is down drastically. Fees for services are down as well. Property taxes aren't set to be collected until later in the year.

The cuts will mean dozens of temporary and permanent layoffs countywide. Asbell started early and secured about 32 people willing to take voluntary, temporary layoffs through the end of July. That, combined with not filling at least eight positions, is just the first step. The problem for Asbell is that he has to juggle positions while making sure that he's covered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Response times could go up, and there's an issue of having enough deputies.

"Calls for service. That's what scares me, because if you have all your employees on a major incident like a tragic motor vehicle incident where you need many people ... what if there is a domestic issue that comes in and you don’t have enough people?" he said.

And there is the ripple effect. Cut too much, and then you possibly violate agreements with other entities such as municipalities or the Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport, which have contracts for the department’s services. Cut too little, and he's not abiding by the will of the board which is to reduce expenses. And the cuts he makes now are likely to be the starting point for next year's budget.

"There's a lot of different pieces to this and that was some of my frustration with the speed and the time they wanted to make these cuts," Asbell said.

He doesn't begrudge the board its decisions. Government, he said, needs to live within its means, and while the pandemic wasn't the county's making, they had to deal with the consequences.

But cuts now could cost the county later. Take inmate health care as an example.

"That's going to be one of the big cuts, to the jail's medical services. I would much rather gut that than to pull first responders off the street. But I am well aware of the litigation and the risk that could come with that in lawsuits down the road. I'm a risk manager. I have to look at all these scenarios and mitigate risk," Asbell said.

Also, such cuts could mean less federal inmates. The Peoria County Jail makes about $1 million each year housing federal inmates awaiting trial. But if the jail's health care isn't up to federal standards, that might change.

Cuts to patrol officers could maybe cause local villages and cities that use the county for extra coverage to reduce or eliminate that. Or they might deem it a luxury that the coronavirus rendered too expensive.

Nothing's set in stone, but one option he's floating is not to accept new prisoners at the jail during certain times. That would affect every arresting agency within Peoria County. But, Asbell said, you can only do so much with the people you have.

The next few weeks are going to be a headache, but Asbell says he's confident the county will get through it and come out better. The process, though, will be painful.

"No one wanted to be in this situation," he said.