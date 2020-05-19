Gov. JB Pritzker should get approval from the General Assembly if he wants to charge businesses with a misdemeanor for violating closure orders several House Republicans said Tuesday.

The Republicans said the issue can be put before the General Assembly when it returns for a three-day session this week to pass a budget and other essential legislation.

“I believe that the governor’s action to criminalize folks trying to protect their livelihoods and support their families by threatening them with a Class A misdemeanor charge is a vast overreach at a time that small business owners are doing everything they can just to stay afloat,” said Rep. Keith Wheeler of Oswego.

A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 and up to a year in jail. Pritzker has said the violation would apply to a business, not to an owner so no jail time would be involved. Pritzker said charging a business with a misdemeanor is less damaging that taking away a liquor license or other permit needed for it to operate as punishment for violating a closure order.

“Our governor unilaterally decided to criminalize some businesses and the people who work there,” said Rep. Deanne Mazzochi of Elmhurst. “He did it not with a new law and not even with a court order, but because that’s what he wants and he says so. The message is growing louder and louder that we the people did not consent to this governor’s heavy handed approach.”

Pritzker said the law is already part of state statute, giving the Department of Public Health authority cite a nonessential business for opening too soon. It is among the powers given to the department to control communicable diseases.

Mazzochi said the law requires the consent of someone or a court order to quarantine someone or close a business and she doesn’t think the state can meet the standards for obtaining court order.

Lawmakers will return to Springfield Wednesday to conduct an abbreviated session with a limited number of topics. The House and Senate have agreed to try to pass a budget, extend several existing laws due to expire, renew a program that gets additional Medicaid money for the state and issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other disasters.

Some have thought the legislature might want to clarify state law to make it clear Pritzker has been acting within his authority with state at home orders and closing non-essential businesses. However, Pritzker said Monday he doesn’t see the need to pass any legislation like that.

