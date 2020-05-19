The Tazewell County Health Department’s Dental Center has closed permanently, officials said Tuesday morning.

The closure is because of budgetary issues the agency is facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many local governments to cut back or eliminate services.

Patients at the clinic have been contacted with information about other dental care options, a release stated. Those include Secure Dental at 309-606-5008; Optim Dental at 309-777-9777; and Illinois Central College at 309-690-6999.

Those wishing to have their dental records sent to a new provider can call the Health Department at 309-929-5258 or by having their new provider send a faxed request to 309-925-2038.