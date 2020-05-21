Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman estimates that the county’s new contract with the Tremont-based software company Liberty Systems LLC will save Tazewell taxpayers over $115,000.

The new contract, signed Thursday, will allow Tazewell County to immediately realize the full savings of last year’s county-wide redistricting effort, which reduced the cost of election services by reducing the number of Tazewell County precincts from 135 to 109. Ackerman said that the contract will save Tazewell County taxpayers $116,616 before its expiration in 2023.

“This really couldn’t have taken place at a better time,” Ackerman said. “The County Board has reopened the budget and they are looking for savings. Every single Tazewell County Board member should be calling (Liberty Systems) and saying ‘Thank you for what you’re doing to help our taxpayers save money now, rather than having to wait.’”

Under the terms of the previous contract with Liberty Systems, Tazewell County would not have realized the elections services savings resulting from redistricting until its expiration in 2025. After discussing the matter with Ackerman, Liberty Systems Managing Partner Ken Gibson offered to terminate that contract early and draft a new one.

“Everybody’s in a difficult position, and we’re just trying to do our part for the county,” said Gibson. “There were obviously some advantages in letting (the previous contract) draw out to the end, but we’d much rather allow (Tazewell County taxpayers) to take advantage of the savings this year, when they need it, as opposed to waiting until 2025.”

Liberty Systems LLC provides election software and support to 25 counties throughout Illinois. The company serves jurisdictions ranging in size from eight to 750 precincts.