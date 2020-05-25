frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>





PEORIA -- The service was short, only about five minutes. Attendance was sparse, only about 20 people with the honor guard.

But as they do every year, the members of the Peoria Navy Club gathered at the city’s riverfront to throw a wreath into the water to honor all those who died while serving with the Navy, the Marines Corps, the Coast Guard and the Merchant Marine.

“We are going to dot his regardless of what is going on. It does’t matter. If it was raining we do the same . . . it’s just something that we have to do. That’s where we are at,“ said Tony Grow, the commander of Peoria’s local Navy Club chapter, which is known as a ”ship.“

It's a Memorial Day like no other, or at least for nearly everyone who is alive now. Gone are the parades and the big community-wide gatherings that draw hundreds. They are replaced with quick ceremonies that consist with little more than a prayer, a thought or two by a speaker, a three-round volley by an honor guard and Taps.

And that’s what happened Monday morning. Grow noted the difference, the lack of a speaker, the sparse crowd, most of whom were masked and said it was about the veterans.

The mournful sounds of Taps pierced the quiet, which in past years, has had the sound of cars driving past. Not Monday. Instead, there was just Taps and a flag fluttering in the breeze.

He threw the wreath into the flood-swollen Illinois River and watched it float away. And with that, the ceremony was over.