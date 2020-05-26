Local driver services facilities will reopen starting June 2 -- but they’ll be offering limited services for the first two months.

Downstate sites, including in Peoria, Pekin, Roanoke, Wyoming, Lacon and Canton locally, will limit their services to licensing new drivers including teens, updating expired driver’s licenses and state IDs, and vehicle transactions until July 31, the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office stated in a news release.

The offices have been shuttered since March.

Customers are asked to wear face masks, and plexiglass dividers have been installed at work stations. Employees will also wear masks.

Those needing other services before July 31 are asked to complete the requests, including vehicle sticker registration renewals, online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Expiration dates for registration stickers, driver licenses and ID cards have already been extended by at least 90 days after June 1.

Some 775,000 registration stickers have been renewed online since offices closed in mid-March, the office stated in its release. There are, however, more than 700,000 expired driver licenses or ID cards and 1.9 million expired registrations throughout the state.

Locally, facilities will operate from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Some Chicago facilities and one in Springfield are open on Mondays, and will reopen June 1.