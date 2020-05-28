When CRC Hobbies co-owners Dave and Michael Spurlock decided to relocate from Peoria Heights to East Peoria, their primary consideration seems to be that the new premises would offer more space, which will give them an opportunity to make their store a destination, rather than just a retail establishment.

“We have more to offer than just parts now,” said Michael Spurlock. “It’s now a place you can come and hang out rather than just get what you ordered and leave.”

CRC Hobbies has been in business for about 18 years, and the Spurlock family has owned it for about two-and-a-half years. The store sells radio-controlled vehicles including cars, trucks, airplanes, and helicopters, as well as parts. According to Dave Spurlock, the Peoria Heights location only had enough space for retail sales, and CRC Hobbies was having difficulty competing with online retailers.

“I think a lot of people have the impression that online is always cheaper,” he said. “That’s not true. We are competitive with online prices, particularly with larger items like cars. We don’t have the convenience of being able to sit at home and place your order and have it delivered to your door in a couple of days. But, if we have it in stock, you can get it right now, rather than waiting. Plus, we have a staff that’s very knowledgeable and can offer help that you just can’t get online.”

Since acquiring the space last month, Spurlock has had CRC’s glass display cases and work benches for the store’s retail area. Three tracks have also been constructed: an off-road style crawler course that includes obstacles for vehicles to climb over or around, a drift car track that features high-speed cornering, and a large track that can be configured for either touring cars or as an off-road course

“The crawler course will be expanded before we’re done, and the layout on the other two tracks can be reconfigured relatively easily,” said Dave Spurlock. “We’ll keep changing those periodically so it doesn’t become stale.”

Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the Spurlocks to delay the new location’s grand opening indefinitely, CRC Hobbies has been filling phone-in orders and offering curbside service since the move to East Peoria. When East Peoria Mayor John Kahl allowed local non-essential businesses to re-open early this month, CRC Hobbies opened its doors to walk-in customers. The larger premises have already proven to be an advantage, said Dave Spurlock.

“We’ve got lots of room to help people spread out and maintain social distancing,” he explained.

Dave Spurlock added that he is hoping the store will be able to host a grand opening at a time when crowds are allowed to gather, but does not know when that will be.

CRC Hobbies is located at 4200 Suite B, E. Washington St., East Peoria. Hours of operation are from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit www.crchobbies.com.