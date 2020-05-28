A change of venue to the Bertha Frank Performing Arts Center at Morton Community High School allowed Tazewell County Board members to attend Wednesday’s meeting in person while still observing social distancing precautions.

“It’s an honor to have you here,” said Morton Mayor Jeff Kaufman in welcoming the Board. “Thank you for all you’ve done for Tazewell County and for all the work you do.”

Concerns about how the COVID-19 pandemic might affect this year’s general elections in November came to the forefront. Before the board addressed new business, Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman gave an update on what the county is doing to prepare for November.

Ackerman noted that the county will be required to send vote-by-mail applications to all registered voters.

“There is a question mark on that, only because the laws says we should mail them out to anyone who voted in 2018, 2019, or in 2020,” said Ackerman. “I propose to go ahead and mail them out to everybody. The reason for that is, by the time we comb through three different elections, with everybody who moved from one house to another within that time frame, we’d have so many duplicate applications going out and wasting postage.”

Based on an anticipated increase in vote-by-mail applications, Ackerman recommended that the county authorize the purchase of 75,000 vote-by-mail kits. He added that the kits are not time-dated and leftover kits can be used in future elections.

“But, if we get down to the last couple of weeks before the election when everybody turns those (vote-by-mail) requests in, I won’t have the ability to ask the printer to print more (kits),” Ackerman said. “They’re going to be focused on printing other items. If we don’t have them, it’s going to be a black eye for us (because) we weren’t prepared for what was coming. I’d rather be over-prepared and know that we have (kits) in future years if we don’t use them than come up short.”

The board unanimously approved a bid for network license renewal from Consensus Technologies for a total cost of $61,435.20. A resolution to authorize a $5,000 budget line transfer for court services from a contractual services line item to an officer safety equipment line item also passed with unanimous consent. The transfer of funds will facilitate the purchase of bullet-proof vests for Tazewell County law enforcement officers. Additionally, the board approved an amendment to the county’s Food Establishments Ordinance.