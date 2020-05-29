Size of class: 41

Valedictorian: Hannah Athen

Salutatorian: Caleb Rampy

Class motto: “Together, we have experienced life. Separately, we will pursue our dreams. Forever, our memories will remain.”

CANDIDATES FOR GRADUATION:

Hannah Athen, Haley Ault, Meghan Bartholomew, Kylie Bennett, Zachary Boles, Tyler Carrell, Olivia Coe, Jared Crew, Orchid Garcia, Brayden Gillan, Lennon Gutchall, David Hayes, Samuel Hayes, Branden Heid, Bryanna Heimer, Joshua Jones, Vershawn Jones, Jakob Kennington and Stevie Linwood III.

Cambria Macedo, Gabrielle Marfell, Coltan Markley, Keith Mathews, Mya McBride, Allyssa Murray, Talia Nelson, Trae Patroff, Emma Peck, Sierra Pehm, Ny'Ana Phillips, Taylor Pichon, Caleb Rampy, Shaun Simmons, Reese St. Jean, Caitlyn Turbyfill, Rebekah Weber, Aleyna Whalen, Morgan Wiedeman, Brendon Williams, Ky'Amber Williams and Reilly Young.