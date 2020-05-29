Real-estate transactions

These transactions, recorded the week of May 18, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

4514 W. Plank Road, Peoria: Kabco LLC to Brianna F. Ryan and Austin L. Wagner $80,000.

1410 N. Sixth St., Chillicothe: Garnett L. Hollifield and Valerie L. Pollack to Sidney L. Pieper $85,000.

7626 W. Mohawk Trail, Peoria: Carol J. Finley and Kristina J. Krus to Judy A. Marxen $90,000.

4128 W. Creighton Terrace, Peoria: Michael J. and Brittany A. Hestrom to Ashley K. Brown $90,000.

2115 N. Drury Lane, Peoria: Jean Wolf to Nakia B. Ware and Charlie Jones Jr. $92,500.

5833 N. Western Ave., Peoria: Nicholas C. Doubet to Ready Roof Inc. $92,500.

319 W. High St., Princeville: C & C Rentals and Rehabs LLC to Kevin Boyle $92,500.

1524 W. David Ave., Chillicothe: Sally J. Adcock to Charles W. III and Debra S. Earney $94,000.

12726 W. Route 90, Princeville: Bret S. Roberts to Fred D. Jackson $100,000.

3320 W. Saymore Lane, Peoria: Gregory R. Resler to Joy Cowan $108,000.

826 & 828 E. London Ave., Peoria Heights: Quad City Consolidated LLC to Denise Pierson $109,900.

9322 N. Broadway St., Peoria: Harvey F. Jr. and Lavina R. Fyke to Bryson Nickel $124,000.

4638 S. Tewkesbury Court, Mapleton: Rachel Vigar to John P. Wikoff $128,900.

504 W. Clybourn Court, Peoria: Brian Uhlenhopp to Nathan Elmore and Danika Boone $130,000.

4928 N. Graceland Drive, Peoria: Brennan Kennedy to Marilyn Schultz $131,000.

2707 W. Creston Lane, Peoria: Richard L. and Janet L. Greene to Vincent Napolitano $132,000.

413 W. Spring St., Princeville: Nicholas Connolly to Dustin C. Frisby $133,000.

2500 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: Jaime Hoffer and Sara Fischer to Jessica L. Graves and Garrett S. Moreland $139,000.

19709 N. Route 40, Edelstein: Bradley M. and Elizabeth A. Baker to Nicholas G. Carr $140,000.

13815 W. Cottonwood Road, Hanna City: Dustin A. Evans to Sharon K. Hasler and Kevin S. Winters $145,000.

309 S. Edwards Ave., Princeville: Daniel L. Heinz to Peter T. and Aleah M. Wykert $149,990.

1702 W. Queens Court Road, Peoria: Melvin R. and Teddi H. McCaw to Jonathan M. and Emily Ballard $154,500.

4004 W. Carrousel Lane, Peoria: Justin L. and Lindsey Kosikowski to Jacob T. Corry and Marissa M. Nelson $161,000.

13729 W. Smithville Road, Hanna City: Robert David to Rodney C. Simpson $165,000.

9602 W. Littlefield Drive, Mapleton: Ronald Emmons to Rhonda J. Strappe and Keith Allen $169,000.

5511 N. Leawood Court, Peoria: Benjamin D. and Melissa R. Miller to Tyler and Alexandra Veling $172,500.

10311 N. Churchill Drive, Peoria: Blake A. and Angela M. Bauer to Thomas C. Joseph $182,000.

804 E. Poplett Hollow Road, Peoria: Richard Baczak and Li Zeng to Crystal M. Savanna and Heather M. Mitchell $184,500.

7409 W. East Branch Drive, Peoria: Karen L. Raaum to Chad and Tonya R. Helfich $190,000.

3807 N. Evergreen Court, Peoria: Mark S. and Carol S. Shearburn to Zachary and Taylor Rambo $193,000.

9715 N. Blacksoil Lane, Peoria: Ibrahim J. Monla to Kristina Miles $200,000.

6302 N. Kickapoo-Edwards Road, Edwards: Mark H. and Dana A. Willi to Jeremy C. and Samantha J. Schaub $203,000.

1029 W. Burnside Drive, Peoria: Kendall D. and Lori A. Turner to Joy Morgenstern $206,500.

2624 W. Sesame St., Dunlap: Matthew A. and Abbie R. Brewer to Ashwin Kumar $243,000.

10705 N. Sawmill Lane, Dunlap: Fields Crossing LLC to Samson G. Tesfaselassie and Lewam O. Berakhi $243,000.

9919 W. Guinivere Drive, Mapleton: Matthew S. and Heather L. McCormick to Aaron and Rebecca Vaughn $258,000.

2924 W. School St., Dunlap: Jason T. and Kali G. Taylor to Prakash R. Mannuru and Bindu Bathina $280,000.

6700 N. Fox Point Court, Peoria: Thomas J. and Mary S. Sauder to Patrick and Erin Venditte $285,000.

1702 W. Fieldstone St., Chillicothe: Joy L. Morgenstern to Cheryl L. Jenkins $290,000.

725 & 735 W. Townes Court, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Kipp and Heidi Bolt $365,000.

N 60 Acres of W. Half NW Quarter Section 33-10-5E, Brimfield Township: Donald S. Schlots Family Farm LLC to Renee Herrmann, Dennis Herrmann and Crystal B. Streitmatter $620,940.

11222 N. Stone Creek Drive, Dunlap: Damon and Krista Piper to Jason T. and Kali G. Taylor $695,000.

9818 N. Allen Road, Peoria: David W. and Daniel K. Hoerr to KTL Holdings LLC $950,000.

601 W. Romeo B. Garrett Ave., Peoria: Peoria 01 Affordable Housing LP to CC Cityscape LLC $7,000,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

109 Mouson Drive, East Peoria: Joseph B. Bohannan to Daniel A. Williams, $79,000.

232 S. Thorncrest Ave., Creve Coeur: Donna E. Clark to Sarah E. Hamilton, $79,900.

940 N. Main St., East Peoria: Lee A. and Deborah S. Langeberg to Nathan Waydary and Brandi Wickert, $80,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: John W. Hunziker to Cole D. Meyer, $81,338.

122 Thrush Ave., Pekin: Andrew and Melissa Joestring to James V. Collins, $88,000.

317 Monroe St., Hopedale: Gerald R. Jr. and Amanda D. Henderson to Ashley Hodges, $89,900.

621 W. Jefferson St., Morton: Michelle M. Gaede to Jet Businesses LLC, $95,000.

143 Devron Circle, East Peoria: Regina Gronewold and Timothy Twardowski to Cameron Vogel, $95,900.

208 E. Fast Ave., Mackinaw: Brock L. and Ashley K. Jones to Mitchel and Tayler M. Musselman, $96,000.

1403 N. Ninth St., Pekin: Marla J. Brady to Colton Buttrum, $99,000.

10 Point East Court, Pekin: Terry W. Bridgeman Massey to Dara A. Feaster, $99,900.

1684 and 1686 School St., Washington: Andrew G. and Debra L. Hayes to Jack D. Hayes, $100,000.

2202 Fahnders Drive, Pekin: Stone Financing LLC to Jeffrey S. Steele, $101,900.

202 Radisson Road, Marquette Heights: Steven B. Power to Natasha L. Flowers, $106,000.

1119 Kern Road, Washington: Aaron M. Henderson to Morgan T. Day, $107,000.

203 Ripper St., South Pekin: Gerlad E. and Tara M. Antonini to Alexis Oatman, $107,500.

501 Whippoorwill Drive, Washington: Cartus Financial Corp. to Dennis E. Jr. and Michelle Jordan, $110,000.

429 E. Delwood Ave., Morton: Angela Golby to John Churchill, $115,000.

132 W. Autumn Lane, East Peoria: Carolyn Lareau to Lizbeth Mendez and Travis Sailor, $116,500.

226 N. Columbus St., North Pekin: Ehr Development Inc. to Raymond Perry, $121,900.

104 Avondale Drive, East Peoria: Jared J. Draper to Harry and Sandra Druin and Christine Harrison, $125,000.

503 S. Eighth St., Pekin: Ronald C. and Gloria S. Knautz to Nathaniel E. Downs and Nicholas S. Sutter Downs, $125,500.

108 Faith Court, East Peoria: Ahten T. Dearcos to Christian Redmond and Lily Wainwright, $127,000.

110 Bondurant St., Washington: Owen J. and Vicki K. Tucker to Colton L. Andrews and Danielle R. Brittan, $127,500.

1026 Park Ave., Pekin: John R. and Ellen A. Denler to Jessie and Tiffani Wilson, $128,500.

404 Cardinal Drive, Washington: Chad Palmer to Zoe Klaaren and Austin Murray, $128,750.

1003 Truman Drive, Pekin: Douglas E. and Stephanie M. Weidner to Lauren G. Simpson, $128,500.

130 Lincoln Parkway, East Peoria: Jeremy L. Gillespie to Joshua T. Lewis and Perdue Presley, $132,500.

152 Old Mink Farm Road, Washington: Marjorie L. Fiedler to Willard L. and Kristy K. Fiedler, $132,500.

423 Neumann Drive, East Peoria: Brett and Jordan Smith to Landen Reynolds, $134,000.

200 E. Elm St., Tremont: Steven A. and Lori J. Nichol to Arlene L. Unsicker, $135,000.

1105 Cambridge Drive, Washington: Dustin E. Essig to Briana M. Mruk and Patrick R. Nesterowicz, $139,900.

500 Avondale Drive, East Peoria: Adam J. and Lauren A. Chittick to Arianna H. Young, $140,000.

166 Old Mink Farm Road, Washington: Willard L. and Kristy K. Fiedler to Vera S. Solis and Seth C. Warren, $140,000.

125 Justice Drive, East Peoria: Marsha Mattern to Brandon Brown, $142,000.

902 Belaire Drive, Washington: Tony T. and Amanda M. Ware to Kelsey Frazier and Johnathan Mingus, $149,900.

2103 Brookview Terrace, Pekin: John H. Fuelberth to Bradstreet Properties LLC, $150,000.

132 Highview Terrace, East Peoria: Michael Bachmann and Kerry Newman Bachmann to Geoffrey R. Griffin and Diane R. Zook, $150,000.

19 Sheila Court, Morton: SGT Properties LLC Series V to Kemberlie S. Getz, $150,000.

809 Dogwood Drive, Washington: Jeffrey G. and Heidi L. Colton to Micah Bouillon, $150,500.

703 S. Main St., Morton: Hans C. Vik to Elizabeth Kellington, $154,000.

1819 Valenciia Place, Pekin: Andrew Radovich to Nicholas B. Appell and Tarynn M. Colson Appell, $156,000.

1422 Savile Lane, Washington: Nene Barry and Thierno Diallo to Cartus Financial Corporation, $158,833.

12381 Sunset Drive, Manito: Otto D. and Wanda L. Ripper to Carl E. and Kathleen S. Kolb, $159,900.

193 Timber Circle Drive, Groveland: Kris and Joy Skold to Brandon and Amanda Blakely, $163,000.

121 Walnut Drive, East Peoria: Heather L. Kusk to Luke Davault and Violeta Nicolas, $168,000.

224 Sheffield Road, Groveland: Robert C. and Tina M. Frederick to Charles and Lisa M. Gale, $169,000.

208 Independence Drive, East Peoria: Luis J. and Maria R. Grajeda to Richard A. and Lucy G. Duarte, $170,000.

206 Clayton Court, East Peoria: Cameron J. Garrett to Kevin M. Solava, $174,000.

165 Elmridge Circle, East Peoria: David W. and Margo L. Koeppel to Christopher M. Spencer, $177,000.

413 Carlock Court, Washington: Cheri D. Searle to Justin D. and Ashley T. Turpen, $178,000.

20 King James Road, Mackinaw: Jeffrey W. and Linda C. Barrick to David S. Mallow, $180,000.

1212 Hawthorne Ave., Pekin: Robert C. and Tiffany Newell to Lisa M. Lynch, $189,900.

2021 Alameda Court, Pekin: Akula Raghavendrabau and Wanda Ripper to Otto D. Ripper, $194,000.

157 Tuscany Court, Morton: Derek and Kaylene Goerndt to Jeffrey W. and Linda C. Barrick, $201,900.

805 Jonathan St., Washington: Joseph A. and Stephanie M. Mischler to Jennifer VanQuakebeke, $202,000.

820 Simon St.., Washington: Eric N. and Yvonne M. Stamper to Mark and Cathy Kieser, $205,000.

1607 Savile Lane, Washington: Karissa J. Lindley to Cartus Financial Corp., $208,750.

109 Regal Lane, East Peoria: Jacob and Shannon Moody to Trevor and Macee Mills, $209,900.

1959 Colt Drive, Washington: Derrick L. and Kathryn Hart to Jose V. Flores, $213,500.

505 Park Trail Road, Mackinaw: Brandon and Amy Knapp to Jennifer Lowrey, $218,000.

423 Gillman Ave., Washington: Leon and Karen B. Vickerman to Kenneth J. LeBeau, $228,000.

1503 Jadens Way, Washington: Andy and Idaliza Publes to Cartus Financial Corp., $235,000.

742 Labrador Way, Washington: Fields Crossing Cottingham LLC to Timothy and Tessa Deasey, $235,500.

217 Falcon Drive, Green Valley: Gerald A. and Sara J. Johnson to Brent and Tiffaney Breedlove, $241,000.

Robinson Road, Morton: Green Flash LBK LLC to Jared L. Sauder, $259,000.

Vacant land, Tazewell County: Green Flash LBK LLC to Ryan D. Sauder, $259,000.

140 Barrington Lane, East Peoria: Brett A. and Janet L. Vonderheide to Cassandra Crook and Arron Elmore, $286,250.

2070 Veterans Road, Morton: Apostolic Christian Lifepoints Inc. to Anthony S. Wilshire, $300,000.

3020 Bloomington Road, East Peoria: Preferred Homes Inc. to Shawn A. and Chasity A. Andrus, $314,000.

118 Shadow Creek, Washington: David E. Evans to Troy M. and Christine Johnson, $320,500.

232 Pocono Ave., Morton: Carl and Emily Howell to Thomas R. and Lori Cassity, $337,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

450 E. Walnut St., Washburn: Cecil H. Wilson to Scott Hecathorn, $88,000.

605 E. Eureka St., Eureka: Sara A. McFall to Caitlyn Harrison, $118,000.

1343 Spring Bay Road, East Peoria: James R. McGath to Timothy A. Leach, $150,000.

501 W. Michigan Ave., Metamora: Chad E. Kamm to Melissa J. Tracy, $180,000.

1525 Hickory Point Road, Metamora: Fred Schirer Jr. to Robert Pierce, $180,000.

409 MacKenzie Place, Germantown Hills: Daniel E. and Elizabeth J. Kasper to Alyssa N. Decker, $201,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: David Mitchell to Arnold E. Tallyn Jr., $205,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: David W. and Esther E. Miller to Terry L. and Bettye C. Short, $221,000.

1428 Hickory Point Road, Metamora: Robert B. Wood to Phillip C. Healy, $229,700.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Mary Ellen Martin to Jordan L. Fehr, $235,000.

1306 Butternut Court, Metamora: Nathane G. Orwig to Robert S. Derry, $253,000.

100 Rosemary Lane, Germantown Hills: Heritage Home Builders LLC to Ronald W. Emmons, $272,000.

1108 County Road 900 East, Metamora: Steven M. Kamm to Chad E. Kamm, $290,000.

2171 County Road 800 North, Secor: Robert F. Miller Jr. to Blake D. Bloomberg, $420,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: Henry L. Harms to Diane L. Bachman, $935,485.