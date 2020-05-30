PEORIA — Heartland Health Services will be closing one of its COVID-19 testing sites.

Effective June 1, the site at Faucett Field in John Gwynn Park will no longer be in operation. The site was open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"The 61605 community is still a concern of Heartland Health Services, but with the low turnout in numbers it was hard to maintain the site," said Sharon Connor Adams, CEO of Heartland Health Services.

Heartland’s main testing site on the East Bluff, 2321 N Wisconsin Ave., is still open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is also a weekend option at the Peoria City/County Health Department, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Pekin site, 3248 Vandever Ave., is also still open on Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.