For all of the hoop jumping that had to be done to salvage what was left of the spring legislation session, it all went remarkably smoothly.

Even the voting — which is crucial to any legislative operation —wasn’t the time-consuming affair that most everyone feared it would be. The House managed to recreate its electronic voting system in the Bank of Springfield Center, which certainly sped things up. One alternative would have been to call on each lawmaker and record their vote. That definitely would have dragged things out.

Even the Senate, which conducted business in its chamber, managed to get the voting process down to some kind of science. To maintain distancing, senators were called to the floor alphabetically in groups of 10. By the last day, they were either lingering right outside the chamber or they are much quicker on their feet than anyone imagined because voting concluded quite quickly.

The House Republicans, who love to slow things down by going to caucus over and over again, still managed to utilize their favorite tactic. Representatives spread out on the main floor of the convention center to maintain distancing requirements. But there are also several large meeting rooms in the lower level, so the GOP could hold its caucuses without violating safety requirements.

It also helps to have 30 fewer members than the Democrats.

Just don’t repeat it

All of that being said, holding a session this way is not ideal.

The normal process of interaction between lawmakers and the public, particularly the kind that occurs at committee hearings, was nonexistent. People could submit written testimony and call lawmakers’ cellphones, but that’s not how lawmaking should be done.

Lawmakers rejected a proposal that would have allowed for remote sessions. Some said meeting virtually would be unwieldy with a group as large as the General Assembly. If you’ve been on one of those conferences lately, like most of us have, you know the complaint is valid.

A little light reading

When the General Assembly met, both chambers held committee hearings, but without any witnesses testifying. Instead, if someone wanted to have input on a bill, they had to submit their testimony in writing.

If you are so inclined, you can find the written testimony offered at those hearings at ilga.gov, the General Assembly’s website. It can give you some insight into what people were saying about some of the bills that were considered.

Quotes

* "This may not be the world’s best budget, but at least we have a budget. To be lectured by some people who for two years let another governor run this thing with zero budget and running up a $17 bill backlog of bills is an interesting experience." — Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, responding to Republican criticism that the new budget is out of balance and doesn’t cut enough spending.

* "I challenged my staff (that) I wanted to pass a budget well before May 31. This is not what I had in mind." — Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, on the Legislature passing a budget on May 23 because of the abbreviated session.

* "It went shockingly smooth. I really felt that people knew you had to get in. You couldn’t do that little silliness. You just had to get in, do your work, and get out." — Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, on the shortened session.

